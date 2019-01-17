× Crews put out fire at Allendale Twp. apartment

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters have put out a fire at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University’s campus.

The fire broke out around 6:27 p.m. in or near an apartment at Copper Beech Townhomes, 10295 – 48th Avenue. That’s a housing facility for students. FOX 17’s Cody Gould was reporting from the scene the fire was largely put out by 7:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of the three-story building at 6:31 pm, and reported to dispatchers seeing black smoke and flames. They were staging on Pierce Street, outside the complex.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 residents evacuated, and there were no early reports of injuries.