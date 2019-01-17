× Fiery crash involving semis closes portion of I-94

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Dispatchers are asking drivers to avoid the area of westbound I-94 in Calhoun County after a crash between two semis causing one of them to catch fire.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-94 in Emmett Township., blocking all lanes west of 11 Mile causing traffic to be diverted.

We’re told multiple agencies are responding to the crash, but no word on any injuries.

As of 2:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities with the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety say you can expect back-ups and extended wait times.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way to the scene.