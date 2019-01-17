Former Lions QB Hipple finalist for NFL award

Posted 11:47 AM, January 17, 2019

ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 19: Quarterback Eric Hipple of the Detroit Lions sets to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during a game at Anaheim Stadium on October 19, 1986 in Anaheim, California. The Rams won 14-10 (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

(AP) – Atlanta Falcons guard Ben Garland and former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple are the finalists for the NFL’s Salute To Service Award.

The recipient of the award, presented by USAA, will be revealed on Feb. 2 during the NFL Honors show when The Associated Press announces its annual league awards, including MVP.

Garland and Hipple were selected for their efforts to honor and support members of the military community.

USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the award recipient’s honor to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. The NFL will match USAA’s donation to the award recipient’s military charity of choice.

Previos winners were Falcons kick returner Andre Roberts and coach Dan Quinn; Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson; Bears defensive end Jared Allen; Ravens coach John Harbaugh; Bears defensive back Charles Tillman; and Titans owner Bud Adams.

