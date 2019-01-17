Four suspects caught in Ottawa County break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- Detectives in Ottawa County tracked down four teens believed to be responsible for dozens of vehicle break-ins in recent months. It's the same area where deputies put out a warning to residents to lock their car doors just last week.

"We went out. We bought cameras, and we got, like, extra security. We're getting new doors put in," resident Danielle Lusk said.

The new homeowner said she'd lived in her Georgetown Township property for just two weeks when she noticed something out of place. A thief or thieves made their way into her family's garage by removing a window pane, reaching in and unlocking the door.

Fortunately for Lusk, she said her dog likely scared the thieves off and they got away with nothing. But she's one of dozens of homeowners who's filed a report with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office since November in the Georgetown Township and Hudsonville area.

Captain Mark Bennett with Ottawa County said, "[The suspects] claim to be involved in about a hundred of these incidents."

Bennett said deputies were finally able to track down the suspects thanks to a vigilant neighbor. That neighbor happened to recognize a suspect in the area. Bennett said an interview with that suspect led deputies to three others.

Lusk said, "It's nice to know that they caught them because we were freaking out. I'm pregnant. So it's very like emotionally distressing just like knowing that someone's walking around during the night, or even during the day, when you just moved into a house."

Captain Bennett said the suspects are between 17 and 18 years old. At this point, only one is in custody on an unrelated charge in Allegan County. All four, however, should be arraigned some time next week.