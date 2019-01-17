Godfrey-Lee Schools discusses possible mascot change from ‘Rebels’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich-- Godfrey-Lee Public Schools is discussing possibly changing its mascot. For years, they've been known as 'The Rebels' but recently, the potential connections the mascot may have to Confederate leaders have brought up talks about coming up with a new name.

On Thursday, a community forum was held at the high school to discuss the matter. It wasn't open to the media because school officials told FOX 17 they wanted those in attendance to be able to freely express their opinions without public scrutiny.

'The Rebels' logo, a soldier, can be seen throughout the district and all over the athletic facilities.

The School Board President explains that the district's new strategic plan prompted them to look into the possibility of changing the mascot.

"We are the Lee Rebels, the topic has come up a few times, with the connection to the Confederacy,” said Board President Eric Mockerman.“When this question came up again, we said, 'okay maybe it’s time to have a conversation about it, and does it still fit with our strategic design and the pillars of what we stand for?'”

No decisions were made regarding the mascot after Thursday's meeting.

Mockerman says a proposal could be seen at the next board meeting in February.