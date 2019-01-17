GR Ballet kicks off 2019 with “MOVEMEDIA: Handmade”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Ballet is once again bringing one of their most popular presentations to the stage, MoveMedia.

This year's installment of MoveMedia is titled Handmade, and it features seven world premieres all in one spectacular performance.

Artistic Director James Sofranko, along with one of the dancers, Isaak, talk about what guests can expect at GR Ballet's first performance of the year.

MoveMedia: Handmade will take place February 8-10 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

To purchase tickets and to preview show times, visit grballet.com.