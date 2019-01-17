Grand jury charges 4 Audi managers in emissions case

The logo of German carmaker Audi is seen on Ausi S3 car on the sidelines of the Audi AG annual general meeting in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, on May 9, 2018. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted four Audi engineering managers from Germany in a widening diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Richard Bauder, Axel Eiser, Stefan Knirsch and Carsten Nagel were named in a 12-count indictment alleging conspiracy, wire fraud and violations of the Clean Air Act.

The indictment alleges the men took part in nearly a decade-long conspiracy to deceive the Environmental Protection Agency by cheating on emissions tests for 3-liter diesel engines.

It’s not clear whether the men are in custody. Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from government and Audi spokesmen.

Audi is a luxury brand owned by German automaker Volkswagen. VW pleaded guilty in 2016 to criminal charges in the scandal and will pay more than $30 billion in penalties and settlement costs.

