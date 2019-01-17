× Grand Rapids golf course to open for fat tire biking, snow shoeing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Winter is finally returning and the City of Grand Rapids is offering a spot for cross country skiing, snowshoeing and now, fat tire biking.

The city will open trails at Indian Trails Golf Course at 28th Street and Kalamazoo SE Saturday, January 19 starting at 8:00 a.m. The clubhouse will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon for warming and food and beverage concessions.

The golf course will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily through the winter with various hours for the clubhouse. The clubhouse will have snowshoe rentals, but visitors have to bring their own skis and bikes. The trails, a 3.7 mile loop for bikes and a two mile loops for skis and snowshoes, are free to use.

