Grand Rapids Public Museum presents Concert Under the Stars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Starting January 17, you and your family can enjoy a series of concerts under the stars presented by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

“The Museum is excited to bring back Concerts Under the Stars for the third year highlighting local music and audiovisual artists in this very unique venue,” said Kate Kocienski, VP of Marketing and PR for the GRPM. “Live music in the Chaffee Planetarium is a one-of-a-kind experience for concert-goers, and not something that is replicated at other venues.”

The museum is located at 272 Pearl Street, NW in Grand Rapids.

Tickets are $12 for GRPM members and $15 for non-members if purchased in advance, and $15 for members and $18 for non-members on the day of the concert.

For more information on specific artists and times click here or call (616) 929-1700 .