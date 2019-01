Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- If you're looking for something fun to do outside this weekend, keep reading!

The Grand Rapids Griffins are putting on their annual Great Skate Winterfest.

The event starts Friday night after the team's game at Rosa Parks Circle. Players will skate with fans for 24 consecutive hours, starting 10:00 p.m. Saturday until 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Money raised will benefit the Griffin's Youth Foundation.