Harbaugh hires Nua, completes staff for 5th year at Michigan

Posted 5:31 PM, January 17, 2019, by

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first quarter against the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has completed his coaching staff for his fifth season at Michigan.

He hired defensive line coach Shaun Nua on Thursday, a week after adding offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive assistant Anthony Campanile. Harbaugh says Nua is a rising star in the coaching profession.

Nua was Arizona State’s defensive line coach last season following a six-year run with the same position group at Navy. He was a defensive end for BYU from 2002-04 and started his coaching career at the school.

Central Michigan hired Michigan receivers coach Jim McElwain to be its coach last month. The Wolverines lost assistants Greg Mattison and Al Washington to rival Ohio State on consecutive days earlier this month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s