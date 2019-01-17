Investigators ID suspects in string of Ottawa Co. break-ins

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County investigators have identified four suspects who claim to have been involved with over 100 home invasions and larcenies since November.

Authorities say the thefts took place in Georgetown Township and Hudsonville between November 2018 and January 2019, and thousands of dollars’ worth of items were taken.

A witness identified one of the suspects involved in the thefts, and police were then able to link three others to the cases. All the suspects are 17 or 18-year-old males who live in the area. They will be brought into police custody after felony charges are authorized.

Authorities said the suspects claim to have been involved in up to 100 incidents.