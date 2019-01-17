Police: 2nd person arrested in connection with murder of East Kentwood HS student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say a second person has been arrested in connection to the murder of an East Kentwood High School student.

James King, 17, was shot and killed Sunday near 44th Street and Kalamazoo SE. Court documents showed that four individuals planned on robbing King of marijuana and one of them was armed.

Ahmed Adel Hasan, 17, was arraigned Wednesday, on Open Murder charges, along with Armed Robbery and other firearms charges. Hasan’s vehicle was used in the crime.

Police said on Thursday a second person has been arrested, but have not revealed charges or what this person did during the crime. The Kent County Prosecutor is expected to file an official warrant on this person on Friday. The 2nd suspect’s name will be released at that time.