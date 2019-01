× Police launch CSC investigation at Fremont elementary school

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Michigan State Police in Rockford say they are investigating a Criminal Sexual Conduct complaint against a Fremont Public Schools Administrator.

Police say they took the complaint from an employee of the district on Monday. The name of the accused has not been released.

Police tell FOX 17 that the complaint originated at Pathfinder Elementary School.

We’ll have more details when they become available.