Power outage in section of southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy reports about 2,100 customers have lost electrical service on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Thursday night.

The utility company says the outage was first reported at 8:27 p.m. Thursday, in an area bounded roughly by 28th Street on the south, almost to Hall Street on the north, Kalamazoo Avenue on the west, and Breton Road to the east.

Consumers Energy’s Outage Map projects power will be restored by 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The site indicated the cause of the outage was not known, as of 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 firefighters did not report any traffic-light outages in the area.