Semi driver killed trying to merge onto I-94; speed likely a factor

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. -- Crews worked for hours to open westbound lanes of I-94 at 11 Mile Road after a deadly crash between two semis overnight.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday when the driver of a semi truck trying to merge onto westbound I-94 at 11 Mile Road was rear-ended by another semi.

We're told the impact caused one of the trucks to catch fire, killing one of the drivers, who is only being identified as 40-year-old man from the Bellville area. The other semi driver, only identified as a 47-year-old man from Mendon, was not injured in the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while multiple agencies worked to clear the scene, which was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

MDOT tells us the pavement was not damaged by the fire.