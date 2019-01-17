× Shutdown forcing schools to stop serving fresh produce

HENDERSON, N.C. — The partial government shutdown is affecting more than just federal employee wages and the filing of tax returns.

Starting on the week of January 21st, lunch menus at Vance County Schools in North Carolina are moving to a “minimum level,” and will be limited to a main dish, bread, two vegetables, one fruit, and milk.

In a Facebook post, school officials say that with the exception of some elementary schools, the district is no longer serving fresh produce. They also have stopped serving bottled drinks, including water and juice, and ice cream, after all of the current supply is used up.

The school says their nutrition program is self-supporting and relies on federal funds to provide the meals.