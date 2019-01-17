Smart Shopper: Westside Apostolate thrift store is all about bargains and giving back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many thrift stores around West Michigan have a strong mission behind them. For owners of the non-profit called Westside Apostolate, 1232 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids, it's providing great bargains and items for people who are down on their luck. But, they don't discriminate and anyone is welcome to shop.

Tarrah Bliss now runs the store along with her father, but years ago a local church and nuns ran it on State Street. Her grandmother volunteered and eventually took over, moving it.

The store has a wide variety of gently loved items for the home, clothing and toys along with a boutique. The used items are not consignment, but just things that are donated. The boutique has new items it sells for 50 percent less than retail value.

All of the used clothing is just a quarter and often they throw "fill the a bag for $2" sales. Also, for people who are facing tough times ranging from domestic violence situations or house fires, they offer two free clothing programs. People who are in need of winter coats and boots can turn to Westside Apostolate for help.

Make sure to follow them on Facebook to learn more about new arrivals and upcoming sales. Their hours are Monday 12pm to 4pm and Tues. thru Friday 10 to 2:30pm.