× Suspect in custody after Kzoo Co. hit-and-run

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody Thursday after a hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of southbound US-131 and XY Avenue in Schoolcraft Township.

A vehicle traveling south on US-131 when an SUV attempted to cross traffic without yielding, causing a crash. The SUV then fled the scene.

The suspect was later identified and taken into custody.

Authorities didn’t specify if there were any injuries in the crash.