The Kirby’s weekly comedy nights bring local & big-name comedians to West MI

Posted 11:12 AM, January 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11AM, January 17, 2019

Weekly comedy nights return to the Lakeshore with a new stand-up series at the Kirby in Grand Haven.

Comedy at the Kirby, features an evening of laughs every Thursday night in the Kirby House Nightclub Dark Room. Each nigh will have two comedians bringing the best comedy to West Michigan for a low price.

The Kirby will not only house local comedians, but nationally touring comedians from all around the country.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for just $5. Admission is free with the purchase of an entree at The Kirby.

For all the details and a full lineup of comedians, visit thegilmorecollection.com.

