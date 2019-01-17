× Trump sends letter canceling Pelosi trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan

(CNN) — President Donald Trump responded Thursday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s letter suggesting they reschedule his State of the Union address by informing Pelosi that an apparent trip she had planned to “Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed” while the government shutdown continues.

It was not immediately clear what trip Trump was referring to as Pelosi had yet to publicly announce a trip to those countries, or whether Trump has the authority to prevent the California Democrat from traveling abroad on government aircraft.

The White House released Trump’s letter to Pelosi, a day after the House speaker had sent the President a letter suggesting they reschedule his planned State of the Union address scheduled for later this month until the government shutdown is resolved.

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed,” Trump wrote Pelosi on Thursday. “We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over.”

The President of the United States has the authority to direct the Defense Department to not use military assets to support a congressional delegation to military theaters. This support includes air transport and additional security procedures.

It was not immediately clear whether the Defense Department was notified of the decision prior to the President’s announcement.