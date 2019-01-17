Walk for Warmth 2019

ZEELAND, Mich. - The 31st annual WALK FOR WARMTH event will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 8:30 AM, City On A Hill, 100 S. Pine in Zeeland, MI.
