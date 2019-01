Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Story Spinners of Grand Rapids presents the Winter Night of Tales; An Evening of Stories for Adults on January 18.

It's being held at the Blandford Nature Center Auditorium located at 1715 Hillburn Avenue Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

The show is being held from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Call (616) 735-6240 for tickets.