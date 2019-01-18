3 more teens charged in murder of James King

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor has announced charges against three more people in connection to the murder of James King.

James King, 17, was shot and killed Sunday near 44th Street and Kalamazoo SE. Court documents had shown that four individuals planned on robbing King of marijuana and that one of the people was armed.

Ahmed Adel Hasan, 17, was arraigned Wednesday, on open murder charges, along with armed robbery and other firearms charges. Hasan’s vehicle was used in the crime.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Friday morning that three more individuals would be facing charges in connection with King’s murder.

Kayleb Douglas Sims,17, Alanah Faith Claflin, 18, and Israel Valdez, 17, will each be charged on open murder, assault with intent to rob while armed and conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges.

Their arraignments have not been formally scheduled.

