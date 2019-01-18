73-year-old man allegedly tried to conceal cocaine inside ear canal

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Calhoun County say a 73-year-old man tried to conceal crack cocaine inside his ear canal during a traffic stop around midnight on Friday.

It happened along Helmer Road near Harmonia Road in Springfield Township.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed the driver speeding prior to the traffic stop. The deputy reportedly noticed it poking out from his ear. Police say it was later determined he was trying to hide the narcotic from police.

Officials added the suspect experienced an unrelated health issue during the investigation and was seeking treatment.

An arrest warrant is being processed and the case is being turned over to the Calhoun County Prosecutors Office.

 

