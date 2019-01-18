Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

Antonio Brown makes donation worth $105K to CMU football

Posted 3:38 PM, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:42PM, January 18, 2019

Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University’s football program received a large donation from one its most notable alumni.

Former CMU receiver and current Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown donated six Dragon Seats, heated benches used by NFL teams. The benches will be branded with the university’s colors of maroon and gold.

The donation is valued at $105,000.

“With Coach (Jim) McElwain taking over the program, I wanted to do something that would help the players perform at their best,” Brown said in a release.

Brown played at CMU from 2007-2009, earning All-MAC honors each season. At the end of his career there, he was the program’s all-time leader with 305 receptions. He has had continued success in the NFL, being named a first team All-Pro four times and compiling over 11,000 receiving yards with 837 catches and 74 touchdowns.

