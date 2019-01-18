EAST KENTWOOD, Mich -- The Rockford girls got off to a quick start, jumping out to an early lead but it was East Kentwood prevailing, 72-56 the final as they remain unbeaten in conference play.
East Kentwood girls notch an OK Gold win over Rockford
