Expand your love of the arts to The Mendel Center in Benton Harbor

Posted 10:37 AM, January 18, 2019

Take your love of the arts on a trip to Southwest Michigan by watching one of the many shows being performed at the Mendel Center.

Located at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, it's a wonderful venue to see a show, have a wedding, listen to guest speakers, and more.

Here are just a few of the main events coming to the center:

  • Russian National Ballet presents Sleeping Beauty – Friday, January 18
  • Cirque Mechanics presents 42ft: A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels – Friday, February 1
  • Jersey Boys – Thursday, May 16

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit themendelcenter.com.

