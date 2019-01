WEST MICHIGAN- The final lunar eclipse of the decade will be visible in North America late Sunday night. Fortunately for us in West Michigan, the weather will cooperate.

The eclipse begins as the moon goes into Earth’s shadow by 10:34. Reference the video above to see how the moon turns red as it becomes fully eclipsed.

Temperatures will be near 0 for anyone going outside to look at the eclipse Sunday night, but we should be relatively cloud free!