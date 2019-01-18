Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

Forest Hills Northern remains undefeated with win over Holland Christian

Posted 11:43 PM, January 18, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich -- Forest Hills Northern had a tough road test at Holland Christian on Friday night but prevailed, 70-58 to improve to 12-0 on the season. Huskies guard, Drew Moore had a game-high 17 points in the win.

