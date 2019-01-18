Friday’s Friend: Molly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Molly is a 2-year-old Terrier mix who is known to get along with other dogs and is a sweet loving girl.

HopCat Anniversary Party

The HopCat family is celebrating their 11th anniversary on Saturday, January 19 at both the Downtown and Knapp's Corner locations! There will be a fries eating contest beginning at 3 pm. The $5 registration for the contest will be matched by HopCat and donated to HSWM.

Change a Pet's Life Day (24th)

The 24th is Change a Pet's Life Day there are many ways to change a pet's life in positive ways. Here are a few ideas:

Adopt an animal.

Foster an animal - HSWM offers foster care if you are interested in fostering please check our website!

Donate towards an animals care - Donate at hswestmi.org/donate.

Sponsor an animal - pay for an animals adoption fee.

Volunteer - There are many different volunteer opportunities at HSWM, check our website for more information.

Educate - Educate those in your community about animal welfare. Inform them about the importance of spaying and neutering, animals having all of their vaccines up to date, and how they can help animals in need.

Paws, Claws & Corks (3/18/19 at DeVos Place - 6:00 pm)

This extravaganza features the hottest restaurants, breweries, and wineries in West Michigan. Guests will enjoy samplings of fabulous cuisine, tastings of fine wines and microbrews, and opportunities to bid on amazing experiences and packages in our live and silent auctions.

The funds raised benefit Humane Society of West Michigan in our mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan through education, example, placement, and protection.

Tickets are $100 per person ($50 of the ticket price is tax deductible) and $1,250 per Corporate Table (reserved seating for 10). Individual tickets are available for purchase online at www.pawsclawsandcorks.com.

To check out Molly or any other animal up for adoption, head to HSWM located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, 49534 or check them out online hswestmi.org