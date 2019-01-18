Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

Godwin Heights boys improve to 5-0 in OK Silver

Posted 11:26 PM, January 18, 2019, by

WYOMING, Mich--- Godwin Heights entered the night on a 6 game winning streak with a 4-0 record in OK Silver play, they hosted conference for Northpointe Christian. The Wolverines come away with the 76-72 win to remain unbeaten in conference play.

