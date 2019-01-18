Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show at DeVos Place

Posted 6:33 AM, January 18, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — The Camper, Travel and RV Show is happening in Grand Rapids this weekend.

It’s happening at DeVos Place located at 303 Monroe Avenue NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The show is running:

Fri, Jan 18  12:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Sat, Jan 19  10:00 a.m. -9:00 p.m.
Sun, Jan 20 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults online, $12 at the door and children ages 6-14 are $4. Kids 5 and under are free.

For more information click here. 

