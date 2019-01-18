Grand Rapids Catholic Central hockey defeats Byron Center, 3-1

Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

BYRON CENTER, Mich -- Harvey Holleman scored a late third period for Grand Rapids Catholic Central to make it 2-0 before Byron Center scored with minutes left to break the shutout. The Cougars would go on to win, 3-1 the final.

