Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

Grand Rapids Christian finishes game on 14-0 run to defeat East Grand Rapids

Posted 11:41 PM, January 18, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- East Grand Rapids led by as many as seven points in the second half before Grand Rapids Christian went on a run of their own. Tied at 41 with just minutes left, Marcus Haveman hit a three to put the Eagles ahead before Kobe Bufkin drove the lane and made a layup, forcing a Pioneer timeout. Grand Rapids Christian would end the game on a 14-0 run to win it, 55-41 the final for a conference win. The Eagles improve to 10-1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s