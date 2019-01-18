Grand Rapids Christian finishes game on 14-0 run to defeat East Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- East Grand Rapids led by as many as seven points in the second half before Grand Rapids Christian went on a run of their own. Tied at 41 with just minutes left, Marcus Haveman hit a three to put the Eagles ahead before Kobe Bufkin drove the lane and made a layup, forcing a Pioneer timeout. Grand Rapids Christian would end the game on a 14-0 run to win it, 55-41 the final for a conference win. The Eagles improve to 10-1.
