× Man charged in GR bank robbery after fleeing to California

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man considered a person of interest in two 2018 West Michigan bank robberies has finally been charged in relation to one of those robberies after fleeing to California.

Last year, Kenneth Moore was named by police as a person of interest in two September 10 robberies that happened hours apart at Fifth Third Bank branches in Grand Rapids. The first robbery happened at the branch at Michigan and Fuller NE and the second on Bridge and Stocking NW.

Police at the time said Moore was wanted for absconding parole in the Detroit area and had been on the run for three years. Moore was arrested on unrelated charges out in California in late September.

On Friday, Moore was in 61st District Court in downtown Grand Rapids to be formally charged in one of those bank robberies. Prosecutors charged him with one count of ‘bank robbery’ related to robbery on Bridge and Stocking.

Moore’s bond was set at $250,000 cash. He is expected back in court on January 29.