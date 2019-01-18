PORTAGE, Mich--- Mattawan entered the night with an undefeated record putting that on the line against Portage Northern. The Wildcats remain unbeaten coming away with the 55-42 win.
Mattawan boys remain undefeated with win over Portage Northern
