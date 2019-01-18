Michigan company creates mouthguard providing more protection with less material

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say goodbye to the days of big chunky mouthguards while playing sports! A Michigan based company invented a new mouth guard that not only provides dental protection, but improves that protection via a smartphone app.

Akervall Technologies created the SISU Sense Smart Guard, a mouthguard providing dental protection in sports, night teeth grinding, during intubations and trans-oral procedures, and more.

Unlike a normal mouthguard, SISU is about as thin as a quarter and molds to the wearer's teeth shape, making it easy to drink, talk and breathe normally. The mouthguard uses a material that deflects force, versus absorbing the force like a regular mouth guard.

To apply, all the wearer needs to do is just dunk the mouth guard in warm water, press it against the teeth, and it will take shape to custom-fit the wearer.

So where does the app come in? Unique to SISU, there's a microchip sensor and battery embedded in the left side of the guard. The sensor has a three-axis accelerometer for 3D force detection, and a high-performance wireless processor. The app compiles readings from the mouth guard sensor, identifies major and minor hits, and displays and stores them on a mobile device

SISU Sense brings attention to head injuries in contact sports. It helps coaches, parents and athletes identify athletes’ hits to the head, which may influence a variety of decisions, and it may help change the rules in contact sports.

To learn more about SISU Sense Smart Guards, visit sisuguard.com.