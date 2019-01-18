Michigan lawmaker offers invitation to host Trump and State of the Union

LANSING, Mich. – While the issue of security is being debated for the State of the Union Address amidst the federal government shutdown, one Michigan legislator is proposing the President Trump deliver his annual address here.

President @realDonaldTrump, due to the unavailability of the US House for your #SOTU Address, I would like to extend to you an official invitation to deliver your important address in the Michigan House chamber. The success of our state & country is bigger than political parties! pic.twitter.com/FqFYIf8V3G — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) January 18, 2019

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield extended an invitation to the president to deliver his remarks from Lansing on January 29.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to Trump earlier this week saying that the president should skip the annual address due to the partial federal government shutdown that has been in effect for nearly a month. Pelosi cited “security concerns” for the reasons to skip the address.

As of 2:00 p.m., President Trump has not tweeted a reply.