Michigan lawmaker offers invitation to host Trump and State of the Union

Posted 2:07 PM, January 18, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. – While the issue of security is being debated for the State of the Union Address amidst the federal government shutdown, one Michigan legislator is proposing the President Trump deliver his annual address here.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield extended an invitation to the president to deliver his remarks from Lansing on January 29.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to Trump earlier this week saying that the president should skip the annual address due to the partial federal government shutdown that has been in effect for nearly a month. Pelosi cited “security concerns” for the reasons to skip the address.

As of 2:00 p.m., President Trump has not tweeted a reply.

