Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 18

1. One West Michigan city is opening up its golf course for some winter activities.

Staring tomorrow, people can start using the trails around the Indian Trails Golf Course in Grand Rapids for fat-tire biking, cross-country skiing, or snowshoeing.

The trails are free to use, and snowshoes are available for $3 when the club house is open. Visitors will need to bring their own bikes and skis.

Indian Trails will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

2. Summer is still months away, but for those already thinking about warmer weather, check out the Camper, Travel and RV Show.

It opens up at noon and runs all weekend long. There will be 13 dealers offering more than 200 lines of RVs, plus a climbing wall and face painting.

A complete line-up and tickets are available online at grandrapidsrvshows.com.

3. Hopcat locations all across the country will be celebrating a big milestone on Saturday, 11 years of business!

In addition to a few featured beers on tap, the restaurants will be giving out free Cosmik Fries from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with a fry eating contest with prizes.

All it takes is a $5 donation, and contestants must be at least 21-years-old to enter.

Head to their website for a look at their featured beers, and more details on the contest.

4. For those with the munchies, Taco Bell just announced they're bringing back Nacho Fries for a limited time.

The announcement comes a year after the food item made its debut on the dollar cravings menu.

It quickly became the chain's most popular launch ever, selling 53 million orders in only five weeks. But they're no longer just a dollar, Nacho Fries will now cost about $1.30.

5. Want to live in Italy for three months completely free? Air BNB is looking for four people to move to a remote village in Italy and host visitors.

It's part of a project to revitalize the village of Grottole, which only has 300 residents and over 600 empty homes.

The group of four would spend the first month training and learning the culture. The next two months would be spent hosting Air BNB guests from around the world.

The company won't pay you, but they'll cover all other expenses.