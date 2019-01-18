Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

North Muskegon improves to 10-1 with win over Oakridge

Posted 11:37 PM, January 18, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- TJ McKenzie notched a game-high 20 points in the Norsemen's 58-48 win at Muskegon Oakridge on Friday night. North Muskegon improves to 10-1 on the season.

