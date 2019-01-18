MUSKEGON, Mich -- TJ McKenzie notched a game-high 20 points in the Norsemen's 58-48 win at Muskegon Oakridge on Friday night. North Muskegon improves to 10-1 on the season.
North Muskegon improves to 10-1 with win over Oakridge
-
Reeths-Puffer snaps Muskegon’s 58-game OK Black winning streak
-
North Muskegon defeats Ravenna in battle of unbeatens
-
North Muskegon outruns Oakridge, 69-34
-
Muskegon improves to 2-1 overall with late 53-51 win over East Kentwood
-
Forest Hills Eastern wins tournament championship over Oakridge
-
-
Orchard View defeats Kent City, 60-52 on opening night
-
Unity Christian beats Portland to claim Division 5 state championship
-
Rockford stuns Muskegon 65-47
-
Grand Rapids Christian improves to 5-1 after win over Mona Shores
-
Muskegon impresses in loss to nationally ranked Curie Metropolitan
-
-
Oakridge teacher resigns amid misconduct investigation
-
Teacher with Oakridge Public Schools accused of unprofessional behavior
-
Oakridge Schools continue internal probe into teacher-misconduct claim