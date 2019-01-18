Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

Police investigating suspicious death in Calhoun County

Posted 12:29 PM, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, January 18, 2019

Michigan State Police investigation underway at home in Leroy Township

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Calhoun County.

Police from the Marshall Post were called to check on the welfare of a 74-year-old woman at the 10000 block of Four Mile Road in East Leroy. Friends told police that the woman had not been heard from since September 2018.

Police are at the scene Friday and say that the woman’s body was found buried on the property. The investigation is continuing.

We’ll have more from the scene on later editions of FOX 17 News.

