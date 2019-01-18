× Police seek suspect in Kzoo Twp. hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Main Street in Kalamazoo Township.

Police say a dark-colored SUV caused a crash and then fled the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a Lincoln Navigator or similar type Ford vehicle with extensive front-end damage.

The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.