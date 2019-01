You may want to check your freezer as one company is voluntarily recalling more than 68-thousand pounds of chicken nuggets.

Perdue Foods say the SIMPLY SMART® Organics brand Gluten Free chicken breast nuggets may contain wood pieces. So far, there are three reports of complaints filed but no reports of illnesses.

The nuggets are gluten-free and have an expiration date of Oct. 25, 2019, and UPC Bar Code "72745-80656" on the label. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.