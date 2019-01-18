Snow & arctic air dominate weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- A light dusting of snow fell in portions of the area overnight Thursday into Friday, but there's a good chance many areas will see quite a bit more later tonight.

Snow will avoid the evening commute, but the later past dinner time you stay outside, the more likely you are to run into heavier snow that will fall well into the overnight hours.

More moderate snow continues into the predawn hours of Saturday, but notice how the bulk of the precipitation stays south of I-96. This is why the heavier totals are going to be centered between I-94 and the state line.

I'm still expecting much lower totals north of I-96. Most areas under the Winter Weather Advisory are going to see between 1-3 inches. Areas along I-94 and further south will generally expect 4-6" with higher totals closer to the state line.

After the snow ends Saturday afternoon, frigid air moves back in for the first time this season. We'll expect temperatures in the afternoon in the mid teens with overnight lows below zero!