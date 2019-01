Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- On January 19, the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is spicing things up and hosting a special hot wings contest, along with a day full of festivities.

Ju-Ju Bird is hosting the hot wings eating challenge at noon. It's located inside the Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Avenue SW.

Several eateries inside the market will also have specials from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. to commemorate Spicy Saturday.

