Supreme Court inaction suggests DACA safe for another year

Posted 5:21 PM, January 18, 2019, by

A police officer stands guard on the steps of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, June 15, 2017. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation and that President Donald Trump has sought to end seems likely to survive for at least another year.

That’s because the Supreme Court took no action Friday on the Trump administration’s request to decide by early summer whether Trump’s bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was legal. The program has been protected by several federal courts.

Based on the high court’s usual practices, the earliest the justices would hear arguments in the case would be this fall, if they decide to hear the case at all. If arguments take place in October, a decision would not be likely before 2020, when it could affect the presidential campaign.

