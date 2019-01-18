× Suspicious device found on Wyoming sidewalk; found to be commercial firework

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are looking for information into who left a powerful, but legal firework on a sidewalk on 56th Street SW.

Wyoming Police say they were called to the scene at 1200 56th Street SW at about 9:30 a.m. where the device was found near a medical office. Police said the device looked like a commercial grade firework, but had several parts and wiring that was visible.

The building and two homes were evacuated and others were advised to “shelter in place.” Portions of 56th Street and Gezon were also closed. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad also responded.

The device was determined to be a legal and powerful firework that was functional. Bomb Squad personnel deactivated the device.

Police are trying to figure out who left the device and why. Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.