Truck driver killed in I-94 crash identified

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. – The truck driver killed in a crash along I-94 Thursday has been identified.

Michigan State Police say that Peter Monroe, 48, of Mendon, was killed in the crash that closed I-94 in Emmett Township for several hours Thursday morning. Monroe was driving for Greenwood Motor Lines of Wilmington, Ohio.

Police say that Monroe’s truck hit another semi as it was merging onto westbound I-94 from the 11 Mile Road entrance ramp.

Police are still investigating the crash.