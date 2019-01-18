Trump to hold 2nd summit with North Korea’s Kim

Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee Kim Yong Chol (2nd R), a representative of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, leaves Dupont Circle Hotel after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo January 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Kim Yong Chol is reported to be in Washington to finalize plans for a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is to hold a second summit with the leader of North Korea near the end of February to try to coax the North to give up its nuclear program.

The announcement came at the White House Friday after Trump met with a North Korean envoy.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump met for 90 minutes with Kim Yong Chol to discuss denuclearization and a second summit. She said the president looks forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a place to be announced at a later date.

Trump had his first, historic meeting with Kim Jong Un last June in Singapore and reached a vague denuclearization agreement, but little tangible progress has been made since. So far, no details have been publicly released about how denuclearization could occur.

